3 stabbed, 1 assaulted in San Francisco, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating after two violent attacks around the same time on San Francisco's Market street Sunday morning.

A San Francisco police spokesperson said an assault happened near Market and Battery streets just before 8 a.m., but did not give details about the attack.

Around the same time, police received reports of a stabbing near 4th and Market just a half-mile away.

SFPD says three people were stabbed.

Officers detained a man at that scene.

Police believe he's a suspect in both attacks.

All four people were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

