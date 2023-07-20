Stanford freshman's determined reporting leads to investigation, president's resignation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In a move that shook up the Bay Area, Silicon Valley and the world of science and education, Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne resigned Wednesday after months of scrutiny over accusations of possible manipulated research he oversaw as a neuroscientist. His departure comes after seven years as head of one of the world's leading universities, and after eight months of determined reporting by an 18-year-old freshman.

Theo Baker is Investigations Editor for the Stanford Daily. He had just arrived at Stanford campus last fall when he decided to dig into murmurings in scientific forums that the president of his university may have allowed falsified scientific data to become published. His stories led the university to hire an outside law firm to investigate. The firm released its final report Wednesday. While it did not find Tessier-Lavigne personally responsible for any falsification of data, it found that he created a lab culture that could have pressured postdocs to do so, and that he should have corrected the mistakes.

Baker's reporting on Tessier-Lavigne's research and Stanford's response earned him the prestigious 2022 Polk Award. He was on ABC7 Getting Answers Wednesday and talked to anchor Kristen Sze about taking on his university president, holding the university accountable, and his future - it may not be in journalism!

