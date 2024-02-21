The Bad Batch are ready for their final mission.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' kicks off for an epic final season

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' kicks off its final season with three episodes now streaming on Disney+.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' kicks off its final season with three episodes now streaming on Disney+.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' kicks off its final season with three episodes now streaming on Disney+.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' kicks off its final season with three episodes now streaming on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," the animated spinoff of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" kicks off its third and final season on Disney+.

What can fans expect this season compared to the previous two?

"Season three is unlike seasons one and two in terms of tone. It's a bit scarier. It's a bit darker. There's a lot of tension. It's a bit of a conspiracy thriller-esque vibe," said Michelle Ang, who voices Omega.

The sci-fi show can be enjoyed by everyone, even if they don't have extensive knowledge of the Star Wars galaxy.

"You don't have to be a Star Wars nerd, such as myself, to connect and say, 'Yeah. This is a great story. I really like these characters,'" voice actor Dee Bradley Baker told us.

With the the end in sight, director Brad Rau told On The Red Carpet, "We knew we were going to wrap this up at the end of season three before we even started conceiving season three, so we've been talking about it a lot- that we're really excited that we can wrap it up on our terms."

Watch the first three episodes of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season three, exclusively on Disney+ today.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.

