Pittsburg police Identify man caught on video vandalizing bakery, assaulting employees

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Pittsburg police have identified and issued a warrant for the suspect who they say vandalized a local bakery and assaulted employees.

They released this photo of 36-year-old Lolani Finau, a Pittsburg resident.

Lolani Finau, 36. Pittsburg Police Department

Investigators say he is the man seen in surveillance video, grabbing a counter display and throwing it.

An employee and the bakery's owner were both injured.

It happened on July 18 at the Starbread Bakery on Harbor Street.

The manager says the man got angry because he didn't want to follow COVID protocols inside the bakery.

