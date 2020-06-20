Society

Statues of Junipero Serra, lyricist of 'Star-Spangled Banner' Francis Scott Key torn down in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As monuments and statues are being torn down across the U.S., three more are now down in San Francisco and marked with red paint.

Video shows a monument of Junipero Serra being pulled to the ground.

Serra established the California missions and is accused of committing atrocities against Native Americans.

A statue at Golden Gate Park of Francis Scott Key was also torn down.

Francis Scott Key statue comes down at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park



RELATED: Christopher Columbus statue removed at Coit Tower in San Francisco

Video shows a group pulling the statue down with rope.

Key wrote the national anthem and was a known slaveholder.

A bust of Ulysses S. Grant was also brought to the ground and another statue of Spanish writer Miguel Cervantes was vandalized.

These come a day after San Francisco city officials removed a statue of Christopher Columbus from Coit Tower.
