Statues of Junipero Serra, lyricist of 'Star-Spangled Banner' Francis Scott Key torn down in San Francisco

Video shows a monument of Junipero Serra being pulled to the ground.
Serra established the California missions and is accused of committing atrocities against Native Americans.
A statue at Golden Gate Park of Francis Scott Key was also torn down.
Video shows a group pulling the statue down with rope.
Key wrote the national anthem and was a known slaveholder.
A bust of Ulysses S. Grant was also brought to the ground and another statue of Spanish writer Miguel Cervantes was vandalized.
These come a day after San Francisco city officials removed a statue of Christopher Columbus from Coit Tower.