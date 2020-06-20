Statues of Junipero Serra, lyricist of 'Star-Spangled Banner' Francis Scott Key torn down in San Francisco

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6257768" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Francis Scott Key statue comes down at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As monuments and statues are being torn down across the U.S., three more are now down in San Francisco and marked with red paint.Video shows a monument of Junipero Serra being pulled to the ground.Serra established the California missions and is accused of committing atrocities against Native Americans.A statue at Golden Gate Park of Francis Scott Key was also torn down.Video shows a group pulling the statue down with rope.Key wrote the national anthem and was a known slaveholder.A bust of Ulysses S. Grant was also brought to the ground and another statue of Spanish writer Miguel Cervantes was vandalized.These come a day after San Francisco city officials removed a statue of Christopher Columbus from Coit Tower.