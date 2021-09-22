Stephen, Ayesha Curry renew wedding vows in surprise ceremony celebrating 10th anniversary

Ayesha Curry posted on Instagram on Tuesday a photo of the couple renewing their vows in a ceremony to celebrate their 10th anniversary.
"A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony. He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting!" Ayesha Curry wrote.
Their oldest daughter Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked her down the aisle in their backyard.
