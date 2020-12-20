Warriors star Stephen Curry, family hand out food to thousands in need at Oakland Coliseum

Major props to @StephenCurry30 & @ayeshacurry’s @eatlearnplay foundation for handing out holiday cheer...and $250 gift cards to more than a THOUSAND families at the @OaklandArena ❤️



Thanks @oaklandprf for capturing the joy! pic.twitter.com/slzt6F88tg — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) December 20, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his family were out in Oakland on Saturday spreading some Christmas cheer with a holiday food giveaway.The celebrated point guard joined his nonprofit Eat, Play, Learn Foundation in handing out goodies and food to more than 1,000 families in need at the Oakland Coliseum.Each family that attended the event also received a $250 debit gift card.Ayesha and Steph's kids were helping out in the giveaway as well.The Saturday holiday event was held drive-thru style, and social distancing was enforced.