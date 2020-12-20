Warriors star Stephen Curry, family hand out food to thousands in need at Oakland Coliseum

RELATED: Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry surprises Oakland community group with new truck
The celebrated point guard joined his nonprofit Eat, Play, Learn Foundation in handing out goodies and food to more than 1,000 families in need at the Oakland Coliseum.
RELATED: Warriors launch auction to help save fan's West Oakland blue and gold home
Each family that attended the event also received a $250 debit gift card.
Ayesha and Steph's kids were helping out in the giveaway as well.
RELATED: Warriors unveil 'Oakland Forever' jerseys honoring 'We Believe' team
The Saturday holiday event was held drive-thru style, and social distancing was enforced.
Major props to @StephenCurry30 & @ayeshacurry’s @eatlearnplay foundation for handing out holiday cheer...and $250 gift cards to more than a THOUSAND families at the @OaklandArena ❤️— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) December 20, 2020
Thanks @oaklandprf for capturing the joy! pic.twitter.com/slzt6F88tg