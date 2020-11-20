Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry surprises Oakland community group with new truck

By Ashley Siu
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had quite the surprise for an Oakland community group.

The Homies Empowerment Program is a volunteer organization that helps feed families in need.

Several weeks ago, the organization's truck was stolen and later found damaged. The truck was used to transport food donations.

RELATED: East Bay rallies behind beloved community group after delivery truck stolen, located with $1,200 in damage

Curry recently met with Homies Empowerment co-founder Cesear Cruz and gifted him a new truck. Cruz said he was shocked when the Warriors star called him by name.

"All of a sudden, Steph pulls out of his pocket keys," Cruz said. "He says, 'Dr. Cruz, we heard about your work, and we're proud of the work that you do.' That felt special."

Curry also surprised a volunteer, Angelica, with a $10,000 check and a signed jersey. Angelica had lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curry wrote, "Like many, she has been personally affected by the pandemic, yet she still selflessly shows up to volunteer almost every day of the week! I was moved by her story and had to do something special for her."

The surprise is featured in a video posted on Curry's YouTube page. It's part of a new video series, which highlights people who give back to their communities.

If you'd like to contribute to Homies Empowerment, click here.
