Exit 30: North Carolina interchange to be renamed after Warriors star Stephen Curry

An interchange in Davidson, North Carolina will be renamed after Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

DAVIDSON, N.C. (KGO) -- An interchange in North Carolina will be renamed after Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

The renaming will happen at Exit 30 of Interstate 77 in Davidson, located north of Charlotte.

The renaming of the interchange is not far from Davidson College where Curry went to school.

The exit number matches the jersey number Curry has had his entire career.

Curry broke the NCAA record for the most three-pointers by a freshman when he was at Davidson.

