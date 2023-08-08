  • Watch Now

Stephen Curry sings 'Misery Business' on stage with Paramore at Chase Center

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 3:49PM
Warriors star Stephen Curry joined Paramore on stage Monday at Chase Center to sing "Misery Business."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It seems he can do it all. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is a four-time NBA champion, a golf champion... and a singer.

Curry joined Paramore on stage at Chase Center Monday night to sing their hit song "Misery Business."

Lead singer Hayley Williams says Curry and the band go back a few years and this was their "reunion."

She told the crowd from the moment Curry takes the mic, "This is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show."

The band postponed their original concert date last month because of a sickness within the touring party.

