Stephen Curry sings 'Misery Business' on stage with Paramore at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It seems he can do it all. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is a four-time NBA champion, a golf champion... and a singer.

Curry joined Paramore on stage at Chase Center Monday night to sing their hit song "Misery Business."

Lead singer Hayley Williams says Curry and the band go back a few years and this was their "reunion."

She told the crowd from the moment Curry takes the mic, "This is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show."

The band postponed their original concert date last month because of a sickness within the touring party.

