Swimmer injured in shark attack at Lovers Point Beach expected to make full recovery, doctors say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11989330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove is closed until Saturday after a swimmer was attacked by a shark Wednesday morning, according to police.

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KGO) -- The swimmer who was attacked while swimming in Monterey Bay on Wednesday is in fair condition and expected to make a full recovery.ABC News reports the man, Steve Bruemmer, is a triathlete and swims at Lover's Point in Pacific Grove one to two times a week.In a written statement - Bruemmer credits his surgeons, Dr. Nicholas Rottler and Dr. Kuong Ngann, and the swimmers who rushed to his aid including a police officer and nurse in town from Sacramento.The man did not suffer any broken bones or major organ damage.Emergency personnel responded to the beach around 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a shark attack.According to Broadcastify, after the attack, several people were in the water trying to help the swimmer out. When emergency crews arrived on scene they requested an air ambulance, saying the man had suffered a "lower left leg partial amputation."The swimmer was flown to the hospital.Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove is closed until Saturday, according to police.