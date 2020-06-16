Federal officer shooting suspects Steven Carrillo, Robert Justus 'came to Oakland to kill cops,' FBI says

One of the suspects, Steven Carrillo, has also been charged with killing Santa Cruz Sheriff Deputy Damon Gutzwiller on June 6 in Ben Lomond.
By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The FBI announced Tuesday that Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo has been federally charged with murder and attempted murder in the case of a federal security officer who was killed in a drive-by shooting on May 29 outside the federal building in Oakland.

RELATED: Suspect in Santa Cruz Co. deputy ambush believed to be behind federal officer's death, source says

Carrillo is the suspect charged with killing Santa Cruz Sheriff Deputy Damon Gutzwiller and wounding of four other officers in an ambush-style attack on June 6 in Ben Lomond.

In addition, the FBI has arrested a suspected accomplice, Millbrae resident Robert Alvin Justus Jr. He is federally charged with aiding and abetting in the murder of Pat Underwood and attempted murder of a second security officer, who was critically injured in the shooting.

The two contract security officers worked for Homeland Security's Federal Protective Service and had been monitoring a nearby protest over the death of George Floyd.

The U.S. Attorney just said the van used in Oakland Federal Building shooting was also used in the Santa Cruz Co. attack. Authorities say that Justus is believed to have been the driver of the van during the Oakland attack while Carrillo was the shooter.

I-TEAM: Air Force sergeant arrested on suspicion for killing of deputy in Santa Cruz County.

Authorities say Carrillo used a privately made machine gun with a silencer in the shooting.

John Bennet, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in San Francisco, said Carrillo and Justus used the protests on May 29 as a cover. "They came to Oakland to kill cops."

"We believe Carrillo and Justice chosen this date, because the planned protest in Oakland, provided an opportunity for them to target multiple law enforcement personnel and avoid apprehension to the large crowds attending the demonstrations, as described in detail in the complaint," Bennett said.

Messages exchanged that day indicated a plan to travel and attack federal law enforcement officers.

Carrillo, according to authorities, used "his own blood" to write phrases in one of the cars he allegedly carjacked. And the phrases, the U.S. Attorney explained are associated with the Boogaloo movement.

"The boogaloo term is used by extremists to reference a violent uprising or impeding war in the United States," Anderson said.

Carrillo is currently being held without bail in jail in Monterey County. He is expected to enter a plea to the state charges on Wednesday.

Read the full complaint against Carrillo here and the complaint against Justus here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





