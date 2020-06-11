Suspect in Santa Cruz Co. deputy ambush believed to be behind federal officer's death, source says

That's according to our media partners at the Bay Area News Group.
I-TEAM: Air Force sergeant arrested on suspicion for killing of deputy in Santa Cruz County
Steven Carrillo was arrested on Saturday after authorities say he opened fire and deputies in Ben Lomond, killing Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller.
As Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team have been reporting, the FBI was investigating whether Carrillo had been involved in a shooting that killed a security officer at the Oakland Federal Building last month.
Dan's sources confirmed a white van was involved in both incidents and that investigators were researching Carrillo's cellphone tower pings to track his whereabouts.
