Suspect in Santa Cruz Co. deputy ambush believed to be behind federal officer's death, source says

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The U.S. Air Force sergeant suspected of killing a Santa Cruz County deputy is now believed to have had a hand in the killing of a federal officer in Oakland.

That's according to our media partners at the Bay Area News Group.

I-TEAM: Air Force sergeant arrested on suspicion for killing of deputy in Santa Cruz County

Steven Carrillo was arrested on Saturday after authorities say he opened fire and deputies in Ben Lomond, killing Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller.

As Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team have been reporting, the FBI was investigating whether Carrillo had been involved in a shooting that killed a security officer at the Oakland Federal Building last month.

RELATED: Anonymous Ben Lomond resident helped tackle, detain ambush shooting suspect, sheriff says

Dan's sources confirmed a white van was involved in both incidents and that investigators were researching Carrillo's cellphone tower pings to track his whereabouts.

WATCH: Vigil held for Sergeant Gutzwiller
EMBED More News Videos

A vigil was held for Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller after he died in an ambush near Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County.



WATCH: Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff Jim Hart's full news conference on Ben Lomond incident
EMBED More News Videos

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart releases details about ambush that killed a deputy and injured two other officers in Ben Lomond Saturday afternoon.



