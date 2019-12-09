Van stolen from Fremont with 2 dozen dogs inside recovered in Oakland

#HappeningNow @oaklandpoliceca say the guy who allegedly stole van full of rescue dogs was driving around trying to sell them...three of them are missing. 27 others safe and sound. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/uTdNQg6lKe — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) December 9, 2019

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police have confirmed they have located a cargo van that was stolen overnight in Fremont with about two dozen dogs inside.Julie Bingham, the owner and operator of D&J Pets Transport, reported the dogs and the van stolen Monday morning after realizing it was missing from the parking lot of the Extended Stay she stopped at overnight.Bingham say she was on the second leg of a trip that started in Florida, wound up the East Coast, and through the Midwest before making it to California.She said she just dropped off a dog in Sunnyvale late Sunday before getting tired and looked for a place to rest."I came and checked on the dogs again, opened the van up again and made sure everyone was doing good, everyone was sleeping. I locked the van again, checked all the doors to make sure they were locked. I went in and slept maybe three or four hours, packed my stuff, came out to leave and then it was gone."She said the van must have been stolen somewhere between 11 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday morning while she was sleeping.Typically, Bingham said she would stay in the car and sleep with the dogs on an air mattress, but because of the number of dogs she was transporting at the time there was no space so she got a hotel room overnight.She said she left the van parked in the parking lot with the car and ventilation system running so the dogs got some air and the van was temperature controlled.Bingham spent much of the morning on the phone with police and with concerned pet owners."We're very angry," said Michelle Roman. "I don't have anything too nice to say about it."Roman was expecting a 3-month-old English bulldog to be delivered to her home in Tacoma Washington this afternoon. She was worried that someone had abandoned the dogs."We're sitting her very stressed out. Hoping that police are going to react swiftly. We're worried about the dogs," said Roman.Oakland police say they have at least one suspect in custody for the theft of the van.Police say they think three of the dogs that were in the van may be missing. The other 27 have been found safe. Police believe the person who stole the van was driving around trying to sell them.