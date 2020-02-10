Weather

Epic winds topple trees, shatter windows, cause power outages, closures in Bay Area

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Strong winds got the attention of most of us across the Bay Area Sunday. The whipping gusts brought down trees and power lines and even caused some windows to shatter.



"I started seeing shards of glass falling from the sky," said Nick Kundra.

Kundra lives on the 22nd floor of San Francisco's Millennium Tower, he didn't know what has happening when he saw shattered glass falling outside his kitchen..

"I looked down, saw people running away," Kundra said.

Police say a window on the 41st floor of the tower may have been blown out by strong gusty winds Sunday Morning. We saw someone inside the high rise unit, appearing to hold what was left of the window in place. The Fire department says no one was injured, streets around the building were closed as a precaution.

Nick says homeowners were warned to keep their windows closed.

"I know they sent an email, asking us to close windows due to potential strong winds," Kundra added.

RELATED: AccuWeather forecast: Strong, gusty winds in Bay Area

Oakland Fire Department was dealing with popping transformers and much worse. A 100 foot tree fell near Clarewood and Harbord Drives and brought down power lines.



"We have no power, looks like we're not going to have power for a while," said Oakland Resident Phil Shoptaugh.

The Oakland Fire Department responded to more than a dozen fallen trees on Golf Links Road and on Westover Drive that crushed Youlin Xu's mini-van.

"I was about to leave, saw it falling," said Xu.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco tweeted some damage in his backyard in the East Bay. Powerful winds knocked down part of his fence.


A wire fell on 880 near San Leandro causing a traffic nightmare for a time.

While the Oakland Zoo, Children's Fairyland in Oakland and several East Bay regional parks closed on Sunday due to the rough winds. Fairyland closed after large tree branches fell right next to the "Mary, Mary, quite contrary" storybook set. No one was hurt.

Rough water and strong winds forced the cancellation of Alcatraz Cruises and all Golden Gate Transit ferry service. Around 5 p.m.the Golden Gate Ferry service announced they resumed ferry service in Larkspur, San Francisco, and Sausalito. For the latest, you can check their website here.



"It's the strongest winds I can remember in 25 years, " said Phil Shoptaugh.

A day to remember especially if you were on the road or on the bay.

