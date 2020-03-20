Coronavirus

Trump announces 60-day payment deferral option for federal student loans during coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON -- Borrowers with federally held student loans will have the option to defer payments for 60 days with no penalty as the country copes with the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump said Friday.

The forbearance period began on March 13 and will last at least 60 days, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Borrowers wishing to take advantage of the deferral option should contact their loan servicer.

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has authorized that payments be automatically suspended for any borrower who is more than 31 days delinquent.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

"These are anxious times, particularly for students and families whose educations, careers, and lives have been disrupted," DeVos said in a news release. "Right now, everyone should be focused on staying safe and healthy, not worrying about their student loan balance growing. I commend President Trump for his quick action on this issue, and I hope it provides meaningful help and peace of mind to those in need."

Trump previously announced that his administration would temporarily waive all interest on federally held student loans.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhealthcoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & worldstudent loans
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News