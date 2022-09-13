'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso',' 'White Lotus,' 'Abbott Elementary' score with Emmy voters

The 74th annual Emmy Awards saw several repeat winners, along with a few history makers in Zendaya and Lee Jung-Jae. And first time winner Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the show by singing her acceptance speech.

"Succession" grabbed the top honor with outstanding drama series for a second time.

"The White Lotus" took top limited series and "Ted Lasso" won best comedy series for the second year in a row.

Jason Sudeikis took home a second best comedy actor award. Backstage, he shared the joy with his castmates.

"We get to go to neat things like this. It's fun," said Sudeikis. "People care and want to see the best for each other and that's a remarkable thing."

Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian to ever win the lead actor in a drama series prize for his work on "Squid Game" - and only the fourth Asian to win an acting Emmy. And Zendaya made Emmy history - becoming the first Black woman to win lead actress in a drama series - and the youngest person ever to win two Emmys.

Jean Smart won her fifth career Emmy and her second as the lead in the comedy "Hacks." Also on the comedy side: "Abbott Elementary" went to the head of the class. Creator Quinta Brunson won for her writing. Backstage, she made a heartfelt plea for all the real teachers out there.

"We need more teachers. They need to be paid more so people will want to be teachers," said Brunson. "With what they get paid I wouldn't want to be a teacher right now but it's an important profession that needs to be respected."

And her co-star, Sheryl Lee Ralph, won her first Emmy for her supporting role on the show - first singing and getting a standing ovation.

"I know where my voice belongs," said Ralph. "And there's so many young actors, artists... find your voice. And put it where it belongs."

Other winners included Michael Keaton for "Dopesick" and Amanda Seyfried for "The Dropout."