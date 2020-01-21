1 dead, 1 hospitalized after fire at Sunnyvale mobile home park

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- Investigators are trying to find what sparked a deadly fire inside a mobile home in Sunnyvale.

The fire broke out at the El Dorado Mobile Home Park just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters found two people inside the home; a 71-year-old man died at the scene and a 67-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

No other injuries have been reported.


