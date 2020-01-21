1 dead, 1 hospitalized after fire at Sunnyvale mobile home park

UPDATE on the fatal fire in #Sunnyvale this morning: A 71 y/o man was killed in the fire. A 67 y/o woman is in critical condition at the hospital. Cause is still under investigation @abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/HS3cVYewUt — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) January 21, 2020

#BREAKING At least one person is dead after a fire after at a mobile home in Sunnyvale overnight. Live report on @abc7newsbayarea in minutes pic.twitter.com/VjTNzLBbIz — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) January 21, 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- Investigators are trying to find what sparked a deadly fire inside a mobile home in Sunnyvale.The fire broke out at the El Dorado Mobile Home Park just before 10 p.m. Monday.Firefighters found two people inside the home; a 71-year-old man died at the scene and a 67-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital.The name of the man who died has not been released.No other injuries have been reported.