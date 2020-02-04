Super Bowl 54: Fans welcome 49ers home after tough loss to Chiefs in Miami

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The 49ers may have fallen short in Super Bowl LIV, but fans say that didn't take away from the team's great turnaround this season.

ABC7 News spoke to members of the faithful as the team arrived at Mineta San Jose International Airport Monday afternoon from Miami.

"They did their best, and we're still going to root for them," said Palo Alto resident Stella Masi, who came out to the airport to show her support. "Win or loss, we're still proud of the Niners."

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: Fans return to SFO after 49ers disappointing loss

As players and coaches stepped off the plane, die-hard fans reflected on a memorable journey that nay have fallen short of capturing the Lombardi Trophy, but one that'll give them plenty of hope in the long run.

"They're just getting started," said Monte Sereno resident Adam DeMaestri. "With the right leadership, the right coaching, right players, right attitude, they're a great team, and I think the future's just getting started for them."

Fans were especially excited to see some of the team's stars, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: Bay Area watch parties in San Jose captured highs, lows of Sunday's big game

"Gotta support the team. They've been awesome, they brought back the spirit, saved me as a fan," said Sunnyvale resident Jennifer Kelly. "I love this team's energy so much."

Take a look at the other stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 here.

SUPER BOWL STORIES & VIDEOS:

  • Super Bowl 2020: Faithful count down to 49ers vs. Chiefs

  • Super Bowl 2020: Fans buy last-minute gear for 49ers vs. Chiefs

  • Super Bowl 2020: 49ers great Steve Young forsees 6 touchdowns for Jimmy Garoppolo

  • Super Bowl 2020: 49ers fans pack team's official pep rally in Miami


  • Super Bowl 2020: 49ers legends Jerry Rice, Steve Young talk Super Bowl excitement in Miami

  • Super Bowl: Sneak peek at 2020 ads

  • Super Bowl 2020 halftime show: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira are ready to bring heat for Miami performance

  • Super Bowl 2020: Walnut Creek woman gets to wake up at Super Bowl stadium on game day

  • Super Bowl 2020: Niners Faithful looking to score last-minute tickets to 49ers vs. Chiefs game in Miami

  • Super Bowl 2020: Staple San Francisco street performer hits the streets of South Florida
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    san francisco 49ersnflair traveltravelsuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020u.s. & world
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
    Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
    South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
    AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
    Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
    Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
    Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
    Show More
    Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
    Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
    WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
    COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
    NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
    More TOP STORIES News