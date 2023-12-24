Last-minute holiday shoppers in San Francisco tackle Super Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Holiday shopping clock is ticking down, with just hours left before Christmas. On Super Saturday, we found lots of last-minute shoppers in San Francisco looking for gifts while soaking up some festive atmosphere.

Would you believe snow in Union Square? It happened, thanks to a snow-making machine. But the holiday joy it brought kids was so real.

"I was expecting to see lots of people out shopping having a good time and enjoying the atmosphere, that's exactly what we saw," said Nick Drummond from Alameda.

Drummond and his family were looking for a festive vibe and they found it here: last minute Christmas shoppers on a mission looking for gifts and deals.

"There's some discounts in some of the department stores," said Aedamar Drummond.

"I have some shopping to do. I keep forgetting two or three people. I go home and check, low and behold, I've got to go back out again. That's what happened to me today," said former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Pop-up stores are counting on last minute shoppers. Thalia Rubio sells Handmade pet accessories and dog treats.

"It's been a little more slow than other years to be honest. I think it's picking up. People are getting in the spirit," said Thalia Rubio from Woof Baked Goods.

For the shopping stressed, therapy dogs like Brixton were here to provide comfort and smiles, compliments of the San Francisco SPCA.

"Brixton is here because there's a lot of families and stressed shoppers, just trying to spread joy and love for the holidays," said Brixton's owner Linda Gordon.

We saw lots of San Francisco Police officers on duty, posted outside stores and patrolling the streets. The added security is part of the city's plan to keep shoppers safe.

Willie Haymore from Houston is here for Monday's 49ers game versus the Ravens before the Christmas kickoff, he's got shopping to do.

"I don't have any bad rap to say about San Francisco. I'm enjoying the moment everything is beautiful, plenty of people," Haymore said.

