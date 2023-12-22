Let it snow! Here are some fun and friendly activities for families to do during the holiday break

Houston won't see a white Christmas, but you can create one at home! Learn how in a family activity on ABC13's Weather Now with Rachel Briers.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Christmas is right around the corner, and our sister station ABC13 in Houston has some enjoyable crafts that are great for the whole family.

Follow ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers in the video player above to create your own winter wonderland!

The first one is making a snowstorm in a cup! If you aren't seeing any snow this year, why don't we make our own?

Here's what you need for this craft:

a clear cup

baby oil

white paint

water

Alka-Seltzer

You can use glitter for this activity, but that part is completely optional!

The first step you'll want to do is pour some water into a glass. You can eyeball it, but it's close to a fourth of a cup. The next step is to mix in a teaspoon or two of the white paint and mix. Then, you're just looking for the water to take on a full white color to look like snow.

Then you're going to pour in baby oil. You can put about three times the amount of oil compared to the water.

You can add in some glitter if you'd like, let it settle, and let the water and oil completely separate. When the mixture has settled, break an Alka-Seltzer into small pieces and drop them in.

Watch as the Alka-Seltzer causes the white water to rise to the top and sink down to the bottom. It looks like a little blizzard is happening inside the cup! It's super easy to do, and you most likely have all the ingredients in your house to do this!

The second craft also has to do with snow!

Since the little ones might miss the chance to make a snowman this Christmas, why not make your own?

You'll need two things: hair conditioner and baking soda.

In a bowl, place half a cup of conditioner. Then add about two and a half cups of baking soda and mix. And finally, you'll move the concoction over to a tray. Now, this snow is really fun, but it can get messy!

If you pack it well, you can make your own snowman!

These are just a few fun ideas for the family to enjoy and have over the holiday weekend. Go ahead and try them out!

For weather updates, follow Rachel Briers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.