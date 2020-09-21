LIVE: State Superintendent Thurmond announces efforts to stop racism in schools

California's top education leader is speaking out about racism today.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is holding a virtual news conference to announce new efforts being launched at the California Department of Education to confront the hate, bigotry, and racism rising in communities across the state and nation.
Thurmond a teaching tolerance roundtable as well as a new mini-grant to get professional involvement to help with conversations on race and bias.
