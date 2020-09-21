race in america

LIVE: State Superintendent Thurmond announces efforts to stop racism in schools

California's top education leader is speaking out about racism today.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Race and Social Justice

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is holding a virtual news conference to announce new efforts being launched at the California Department of Education to confront the hate, bigotry, and racism rising in communities across the state and nation.

Thurmond a teaching tolerance roundtable as well as a new mini-grant to get professional involvement to help with conversations on race and bias.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniacalifornia department of educationschoolsracismpublic schoolrace in americapolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Building a Better Bay Area: Race and Social Justice
Emmy-winning actresses don Breonna Taylor shirts during show
2 African American families hope for equality in health care
Oakland Catholic Diocese launches racial justice task force
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Track Bay Area air quality levels
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives update on COVID-19, CA fires
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
SF Archbishop leads protest march to allow indoor services
Pandemic forces 500 daycare centers to close in San Mateo Co.
Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
Show More
CDC removes airborne COVID transmission statement, cites error
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
Vigils for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg held across Bay Area
A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
More TOP STORIES News