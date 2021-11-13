building a better bay area

Glass bottle shortage shatters plans for Napa Valley vintners; supply chain issues to blame

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Glass bottle shortage shatters plans for Napa Valley vintners

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- COVID-19 related supply chain issues are creating a nightmare scenario for many aspects of our Bay Area economy including winemaking.

A worldwide shortage of glass bottles has given Napa Valley wineries challenges they never could have imagined.

RELATED: Bay Area food banks grapple with surging costs, supply chain delays ahead of Thanksgiving

"It's really hard to find glass right now," said Juan Alfaro.

Alfaro spent all day trying to find something which used to be plentiful in the Napa Valley, glass bottles. He needs them for his winery and his brother's olive oil company. Luckily he just scored ten cases of small bottles at a supply store.

"We got lucky, found bottles and this is what I'm taking," he added.

"Oh my goodness, bottles are a darned issue this year," said Ben Jaynes.

VIDEO: Smaller birds, popular Thanksgiving sides could be harder to find in 2021
EMBED More News Videos

With the countdown to Thanksgiving underway, companies are warning that some turkeys and all those trimmings may be harder to find this year.



Jaynes manages Napa Fermentation Supplies. He says he's never seen anything like it, glass bottles becoming almost impossible to find due to COVID-19 related supply chain issues. Shipments of traditional 750-milliliter wine bottles, mostly manufactured in China are now delayed for months.

"We've had an increase in calls from commercial wineries needing to buy bottles from us because they can't get bottles anywhere else," Jaynes added.

New bottle inventory is sold before it even arrives.

At V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena, production on a new brandy line has been halted because the unique bottle is lost in transit.

RELATED: Bay Area businesses brace for holidays during global supply chain nightmare

"We were told they would be here in August, then September and October but now it's January," said V. Sattui Director of Winemaking, Brooks Painter.

The winery has 2021 Chardonnay fermenting in oak barrels which needs to be bottled by May 2022 but the bottles may not arrive until July.

"You have to be flexible, do the best you can," Painter added.

But wineries have seasonal schedules and need to make room for the next harvest. Wineries will pivot like they did with wildfires and COVID but it could be a long wait for bottles to arrive.

I've heard it could be years before the supply chain issue gets fixed," Jaynes says.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnapasupply chainbuilding a better bay areaeconomycoronavirus californiacoronaviruswinewine industry
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Suspects in SF Louis Vuitton theft make 1st court appearance
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Bay Area DAs form alliance to combat organized retail theft
SJ warn county is not place to commit organized retail crime
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News