Coronavirus survivor: Man who spent 34 days on ventilator released from UCSF

RELATED: Here's what it will take to reopen the Bay Area
A small army of nurses, doctors and staff cheered as Ron Temko left UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion.
In the scheme of things, these uplifting send-offs of coronaviurs patients never get old.
"It's a miracle I'm alive, and so thank you so much, thank you so much," said Temko.
Temko, who is in his 60s, was hospitalized at UCSF on March 20 after complaining of flu-like symptoms. His condition got worse and he ended up in the ICU.
The couple had been to Europe and South Africa. Their last stay was in England before returning to San Francisco.
RELATED: 'It's no laughing matter': COVID-19 survivor urges people to stay home after seeing weekend crowds in San Francisco
Even though they were traveling together, Ron's wife Linda never had any symptoms. She eventually tested negative for COVID-19.
"It's like a tornado," Linda explained. "it comes through and it picks up a house here and goes around and picks up another a couple of blocks away, you just don't know."
Ron says it was his nurse, Jason Bloomer, who reassured him that there was life after the virus.
"And once I had that in my head that there would be an end to this no matter how long it took, everything turned around," he said.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen
Bloomer explains, "The hardest part especially now with COVID-19 is the lack of visitation and full support so doing things like zoom and bringing everybody in to be supportive is a huge part."
On Wednesday, two of his children were watching him on their phones from L.A. as he left the hospital.
Two days ago, the couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary from a distance. Now, there is much to look forward to.
"Enjoy watching my grandchildren, seeing my grandchildren and then just enjoying my second life because this is life number two," said Temko with tears in his eyes.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions