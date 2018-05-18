Suspect in deadly Fremont crash to be released after no charges filed

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect in a car crash that killed three people on Interstate 880 in Fremont earlier this week is set to be released from jail Friday night.

Brandon Behle
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
The suspect in a car crash that killed three people on Interstate 880 in Fremont earlier this week is set to be released from jail Friday night.

Dang Tran was booked into the Santa Rita jail Tuesday. The 21-year-old is accused of driving too fast and under the influence of marijuana when he caused this crash on I-880 near Stevenson Boulevard.

But for a second straight day, Alameda County prosecutors delayed and ultimately canceled his arraignment.

RELATED: Friend says crash victims were visiting Bay Area for 4-year-old's birthday party

Prosecutors then revealed to ABC7 News that they have been unable to charge Tran with the evidence they have so far and are asking the California Highway Patrol to continue their investigation.

"The investigation in this matter is ongoing and the DA's Office requires additional information as well as investigation prior to making a charging decision," a spokesperson wrote in a statement to ABC 7 News.

Prosecutors have not said what information they still require from the CHP investigation.

A family consisting of a man, woman, and their six daughters were in this SUV that Tran allegedly crashed into.

Noelle Johnson, 39, 14-year-old Christy Limas, and her 9-year-old sister Brooke were killed.

VIDEO: CHP believes 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-880 in Fremont were not wearing seatbelts
EMBED More News Videos

The CHP is investigating a deadly collision involving five vehicles on Interstate 880 in Fremont that killed three people, including two juveniles.



The family was headed home to Manteca after celebrating another daughter's 4th birthday in the Bay Area.

Family friends of the victims were outraged.

"We know he's responsible for their deaths. Why haven't they been able to charge him?" Amy Mooney wrote to ABC7 News.

She was worried about what could happen after Tran was released.

"They need to revoke his driver's license. They need to revoke his passport so he can't get away."

Prosecutors appear to be keeping open the option of filing charges in the future when they think the evidence supports it.

Click here for more on how the community is reacting to this tragic event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashFremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News