Authorities respond to report of suspicious package at South Bay college campus

SARATOGA, Calif. -- Firefighters and police responded to a community college in Saratoga on Monday morning, where a suspicious package was found on campus.

An alert was posted to social media shortly after 11 a.m. by West Valley College about a suspicious package found in the Language Arts Building.

The college is located at 14000 Fruitvale Ave. in Saratoga.

People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.