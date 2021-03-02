COVID-19 vaccine

Sutter Health could cancel up to 90K vaccine appointments due to supply issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sutter Health could cancel up to 90,000 vaccine appointments across Northern California this week due to ongoing supply issues over the past few weeks, the company confirmed Tuesday.

The cancellations include both first and second dose appointments - a majority of which are impacting members in the Bay Area. Sutter Health confirms second dose cancellations will receive priority for rescheduling.
In early February, the company first paused all new first dose appointments, and then had to indefinitely postpone scheduled first dose appointments through March 9, a company spokesperson confirmed.

Sutter says the cancellations are partly due to impacts from weeks of bad weather that resulted in nationwide shipment delays. The company is currently in the process of canceling second dose appointments scheduled through March 9 and working to reschedule within 7 to 10 days.


"We have been urgently requesting the additional allocations we need from the state in order to prevent canceling the more than 90,000 second dose vaccination appointments currently on our books," said Monique Smith, with Sutter Health Communications. "This is an extremely unfortunate situation for our patients, and one that is avoidable if we can get additional vaccine supply."

Sutter Health is awaiting direction from the state and Blue Shield about when the next batch of doses will be made available. The healthcare system currently has the ability to vaccinate more than 25,000 patients per day across northern California, including the greater Bay Area.

More TOP STORIES News