Avalanche in Olympic Valley forces evacuations of Tahoe-area apartment building

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Blizzard conditions in Placer County have forced some people from their home.

Emergency crews Tuesday evacuated an apartment building in Olympic Valley after an avalanche.

The avalanche was 200 yards wide and 25 feet deep, engulfing the bottom two stories of the four-story building.

Tenants were taken to an evacuation center.

County officials said they are reevaluating the avalanche risk Wednesday to determine if it's safe for people to return.

Elsewhere in the Sierra, Interstate 80 is closed from Applegate all the way to the state line because of the bad weather.

Caltrans says it likely won't open up until later Wednesday.

Highway 50 is open but chains are required from east of Placerville all the way up to Meyers.

Stretches of Highways 88 and 89 are closed due to the snow.

