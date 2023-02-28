500 inches is 41.5 feet of snow, which is more than 100 inches than the resort receives for the entire season on average.

Palisades Tahoe reaches 500 inches of snow this season as resorts close for blizzard conditions

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Ski resorts throughout the Lake Tahoe region are closed Tuesday due to the blizzard conditions, as well as high avalanche risk due to all the snow.

Video shared by Palisades Tahoe gives you an idea of just how treacherous the conditions are.

RELATED: Snow fun or no fun? Bay Area winter weather brings mixed reactions

The resort is expecting nearly three feet of snow Tuesday, after receiving nine feet over the last several days.

"This is just a monumental snowfall, we've had 500 inches of snow this season," Palisades' PR Manager Patrick Lacey said. "We're looking at extending our season all the way to memorial day, but possibly even further after that, we'll make an announcement a little later this month."

500 inches is 41.5 feet of snow, which is more than 100 inches than the resort receives for the entire season on average.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live