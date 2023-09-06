CHP confirms the truck driver was not hurt in the crash, but a hazmat team is responding to a black substance that's all over the westbound lanes.

Tanker truck crash and spill closes I-780 in Benicia, CHP says

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- A tanker truck crash and spill on Wednesday have shut down a stretch of I-780 in Benicia.

California Highway Patrol confirms the truck driver was not hurt in the crash, but there is a black substance all over the westbound lanes.

The closure is at 2nd Street and traffic is being diverted off at 5th Street.

Police have not confirmed what it is that spilled, but a hazmat team is being sent to the incident.

It's also unclear when the road will reopen.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live