Lawsuits filed against Revive Superfoods after customers sickened, hospitalized

Lawsuits filed against Revive Superfoods after company pulls mango and pineapple smoothies that contained tara from website after many sickened.

Another food delivery service is facing two new lawsuits in connection with claims that customers were sickened and hospitalized by their product.

Revive Superfoods says it has stopped selling its mango-and-pineapple smoothie out of an abundance of caution but the company has not recalled the smoothie, meaning consumers who already have it in their freezers might not know.

VIDEO: Revive Superfoods has concerns about tara in one of its smoothies, pulls product from website

Shortly after Nadia Eletribi's third child was born, Eletribi says she was hospitalized three separate times for sharp stomach pains, fever, and elevated liver levels after drinking Revive Superfoods Mango and Pineapple smoothies.

"I felt like I was going to die," said Eletribi.

"I didn't know if I was going to be able to live for my children and no one had answers," she continued.

A lawsuit filed Monday by Eletribi against Revive Superfoods says she continues to suffer from symptoms.

On June 17, food delivery service Daily Harvest recalled its French Lentil + Leek crumbles after hundreds of customers were sickened and hospitalized after eating the product. Some had their gallbladders removed.

Last Tuesday, Daily Harvest's CEO Rachel Drori said the company had identified the ingredient tara flour as the cause of the issue. Drori said the company's investigation team would continue working with the FDA, tara flour producer and others to help determine what specifically made people sick.

RELATED: Daily Harvest ID's ingredient at issue in product that sickened, hospitalized hundreds of customers

"As soon as I read about Daily Harvest and I found out what happened to all of those victims it sounded exactly like my story," said Eletribi.

Tara protein is an ingredient in Revive Superfoods' mango-and-pineapple smoothie.

The same day Daily Harvest made its tara announcement, Revive Superfoods' CEO told ABC7 News the company contacted regulatory authorities and removed it from further sale on their website. The company's CEO says they also ran extensive testing for all major pathogens/toxins/allergens and all results have come back negative.

Daily Harvest has also said all of its tests have come back negative.

"We don't even know what the long term effects of this is going to be on anyone," said Eletribi.

"I had to leave my children and my newborn baby and I didn't know what was wrong with me," she continued.

VIDEO: Daily Harvest ID's ingredient at issue in product that sickened, hospitalized hundreds of customers

On Monday, Revive Superfoods CEO told ABC7 News the company is communicating directly with customers and working with the FDA/CFIA to identify any possible issues.

A customer with an upcoming order says she received an email from Revive Superfoods on Monday letting her know that an ingredient used in the mango-and-pineapple smoothie, tara protein, had recently been pulled by one of Revive Superfoods competitors and that out of an abundance of caution Revive Superfoods has decided to stop shipping the product for now.

But some customers who previously received shipments say Revive Superfoods hasn't contacted them and the smoothies in question are still in their freezers.

"It should be recalled. No one else should have to go through what we went through," said Eletribi.

Customer Christina T. says she was hospitalized as recently as last Sunday, July 17 after drinking a Revive Superfoods Mango and Pineapple Smoothie.

VIDEO: Daily Harvest customer tried to warn CEO symptoms much worse than 'gastrointestinal discomfort'

"I think it's extremely irresponsible. I drank four of these mango pineapple smoothies and went to the hospital four times. And if it wasn't for my mom actually seeing your story, I would still be drinking these and would probably be back in the hospital," said Christina T., who asked that we not use her full last name.

She says she's consulting with an attorney about possible next steps.

On Friday, Consumer Reports, a non-profit consumer advocacy group, recommended consumers stop eating products with tara flour until more is understood about what is causing illnesses.

But the FDA, which is investigating, has not made any recommendations about tara flour and says it names ingredients or ingredient suppliers only when there is enough evidence linking that ingredient to illness or injury.

Any Daily Harvest or Revive Superfoods customers who would like to share their experience can contact Melanie Woodrow via email at melanie.woodrow@abc.com or message her on her Twitter or Facebook.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live