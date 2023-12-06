Target offering holiday feast for less than $25

Target is making holiday cooking easier this year by offering shoppers a low-cost meal that can serve up to four people.
The Minneapolis-based retail giant announced on Tuesday that its popular, budget-friendly holiday meal offer is back.
For under $25, Target says customers can get a six-pound hickory smoked ham and six fixings. That feeds four people, and you can add additional sides and desserts for $5 each.
Target offered a similar deal for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The $25 holiday meal deal is available both in-store and online. Customers can take advantage of the offer through Dec. 25.