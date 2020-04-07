Coronavirus California

Coronavirus health: South Bay tech giant Cisco helps doctors move to video visits

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- With people obeying directives to shelter at home during the coronavirus pandemic, doctor visits are changing as appointments move to video calls.

Now, a South Bay tech giant is stepping up with donated equipment to make that possible.

RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis: South Bay doctor predicts 'very, very long' time until life returns to normal

With Cisco's employees working from home, their teleconferencing equipment was sitting idle at the office. Then came the idea to donate it to hospitals so doctors can use it for patient visits.

A call went out for volunteers, and they mobilized quickly, disconnecting these high-quality video systems.

The first shipments were sent to New York-area hospitals with concerns about exposing patients with routine needs to the influx of COVID-19 patients.

RELATED: Calif. prepares alternative medical centers, increases bed capacity for surge in COVID-19 cases

"While it started in the San Jose Bay Area, very quickly we actually expanded it to Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific as well," Cisco vice president Bailey Szeto said. "In fact the latest order, I think we just shipped about 95 units out of Asia Pac to the Tokyo area."

The video above shows photos of Cisco employees in Amsterdam, Australia and Spain boxing up the teleconferencing systems. The company says it's part of a commitment to help with $225 million in donations and aid.

More volunteers stepped forwarded than needed.

Of course, safety protocols were followed.

RELATED: Detroit bus driver passes away from COVID-19 after fuming about a coughing passenger

"We actually practice social distancing," Szeto said. "The people who went in was a very limited number. Actually had full protective gear on and we just mobilized a very small team, uh, to go and do this work."

One of the hospitals receiving a donated system was Stanford Children's Health, which has seen its volume of telehealth visits soar from 30 a day to over 700. Physicians and occupational therapists say the advanced systems provide better care.

"With image sharing, you're able to go closely in and see the shape of x-rays and the shape of the bones and really do a lot more education," said Vandna Mittal, Director of Digital Health.

Cisco's donation allows patients to stay at home. It also reduces hospital crowding.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan josecoronavirus californiacoronavirusciscocoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worlddoctors
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area restaurants see trend in break-ins amid COVID-19 stay-at-home orders
Oakland opens new COVID-19 test site for front line workers
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
UC Berkeley historian compares COVID-19 to polio epidemic of the 1950s
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Expert predicts 'very, very long' time until life returns to normal
Mitigation efforts showing signs of slowing virus spread: Trump
Where can I get tested for coronavirus in the Bay Area?
What does it cost a small business to stay open in the Bay Area right now? A lot
Coronavirus; SF, Oakland to have drive-thru testing for frontline workers
Oakland opens new COVID-19 test site for front line workers
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
Show More
Coronavirus: South Bay teens use 3D printers to help PPE shortage
Half of CA's COVID-19 patients under age of 49, Newsom says
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'American Idol': Bay Area native, Grace Leer vying for top 20
More TOP STORIES News