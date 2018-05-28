HACKING

FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEOS: FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware (1 of 3)

Why the FBI wants you to reboot your home internet router

The FBI is urging the public to reboot their home routers, the device that is the gateway to the internet for a wide array of electronic devices, due to a major malware attack. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The FBI is urging the public to reboot their home routers, the device that is the gateway to the internet for a wide array of electronic devices, due to a major malware attack.

As many as 500,000 devices in 54 countries might be compromised.


The vulnerability is serious because the FBI says the malware, called "VPNFilter," can interrupt internet access, steal information from users, and use the device to spread malware.

The magnitude of the potential damage is growing because of IoT, the Internet of Things.

The number of devices in homes connected to the internet worldwide stands at 23 billion.

IoT started with computers, phones and tablets, but quickly has expanded to include voice-over-internet phone services, doorbells, security camera networks, thermostats, connected home devices such as Alexa, and even refrigerators.

VIDEO: How to reboot your router to avoid malware
EMBED More News Videos

Netgear routers are among those targeted by the VPNFilter malware that has infected 500,000 routers worldwide, according to the F.B.I.



Typically, consumer or small business grade routers do not have anti-virus protection. "They're designed to be remotely accessed, so in a sense, these are houses with front doors where they may be locked but they're not locked as securely as we might like them to be because they have to things -- bytes -- in and out," said technology analyst Larry Magid.

Magid tells ABC7 News that rebooting a home router is simple. For most devices, it entails unplugging the device for at least 10 seconds, then plugging it back in, then waiting for 30 seconds to a minute before restarting the device.

However, the FBI is also recommending that users upgrade their firmware and change the password.

Magid says that step will confound a high percentage of people because the router was installed by their internet service provider technician. "A lot of people have no idea what their password is, have no idea how to access the control panel to change their password or update the firm," said Magid.

The FBI has seized, with court approval, a website that appears to be the source of the malware distribution and control. It is suspected to have ties to Russia and, for several years, has been suspected of malicious targeting of sensitive technology used by government, the military, utility companies and others.

David Louie will have more on this developing story on ABC7 News at 6 p.m..

Here is a list of known affected routers, compiled and posted by Symantec:
  • Linksys (models E1200, E2500 & WRVS4400N)

  • Mikrotik RouterOS Versions for Cloud Core Routers (versions 1016, 1036 & 1072)

  • Netgear (models DGN2200, R6400, R7000, R8000, WNR1000 & WNR2000)

  • QNAP (models TS251 & TS439 Pro)

  • Other QNAP NAS devices running QTS software

  • TP-Link R600VPN


VIDEO: Why the FBI wants you to reboot your home internet router
EMBED More News Videos

FBI agents say a sophisticated malware system linked to Russia has infected hundreds of thousands of internet routers.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyrussiahackinginternetsecurity breachwarningFBIu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: How to reboot your router to avoid malware
HACKING
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Online shopping sites see hacking increase despite security efforts
Investigators warn of keyless cars being broken into due to hacking
Woman stops payment to scammer, bank pays him anyway
More hacking
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News