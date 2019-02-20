SAMSUNG

Samsung unveils new foldable phone at San Francisco product launch

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Fold at an event in San Francisco on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Samsung unveiled its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, at a product launch event in San Francisco Wednesday.

VOTE HERE: Would you want a foldable phone?

The mobile tech giant said the smartphone will cost $1,980. There's no word yet on price differences depending on storage space, etc.

This comes after months of rumors about the phone.

An Apple patent leaked showing a potential foldable phone.

Also, back in November, ABC7 News told you about Fremont-based Royal that unveiled a foldable device that can change from a phone to a tablet.
