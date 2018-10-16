TECHNOLOGY

YouTube back up after being hit by major outage

EMBED </>More Videos

YouTube hiring more screeners to seek offensive video

SAN BRUNO, California --
YouTube users were left searching for other ways to entertain themselves Tuesday after outages spanning the globe lasted more than an hour.

The video streaming service tweeted on Tuesday night, stating it was aware of reported problems on the site and with products YouTubeTV and YouTube Music.

"We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed," the tweet said, in part.

The site went down shortly after 6 p.m. and remained out for more than an hour. Users reported it coming back up by around 7:40 p.m.

The cause of the issue was not stated by the company.
Video above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyyoutubeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
SF tech company CloudFlare uses lava lamps in an unusual way
FBI investigating Facebook hack as company reveals new information
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Vegas employees fear robots will take their jobs
More Technology
Top Stories
Despite two jobs, Oakland woman lives in her car
WWII-era plane crashes into golf course fence near Livermore Airport
Pilot voter registration drive for high school students in San Jose
Oakland Zoo responds to fence jumper
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
Warriors' quest for three-peat starts tonight at Oracle Arena
Study says Uber, Lyft making San Francisco traffic worse, but drivers disagree
Oakland Mayor outraged with President Trump after ICE raids
Show More
Some Lake County residents endure prolonged power outage due to high fire danger
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Finding the right mattress for your bedroom
Consumer Catch-up: Car seats break in tests, Walmart launches auto website
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider in Los Angeles
More News