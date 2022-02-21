overdose

16-year-old dies of possible overdose in SF; death declared suspicious

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Police Department said Sunday it's investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl in the 600 block of Minna Street in the city's SoMa neighborhood.

Paramedics responded to the location Friday at about 6:33 a.m. for a possible overdose.

The San Francisco County Medical Examiner responded and declared the death suspicious. Police said the department's homicide unit is investigating.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

