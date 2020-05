Tesla is reportedly preparing to reopen its Fremont factory despite Alameda County's coronavirus shelter-at-home order

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tesla may be getting ready to reopen its electric car plant in Fremont, as soon as today.According to Bloomberg , Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the announcement in an email to staff. The e-mail referenced Governor Newsom's new order allowing manufacturers in parts of the state resume operations.What Musk didn't mention, Gov. Newsom also said counties could remain more restrictive than the state. Alameda County, where Tesla's plant is located, remains under a shelter-at-home order until the end of May.Tesla's Fremont factory has been closed for seven weeks. Musk originally defied orders from the county and tried to remain open when the shelter-at-home order first started. He eventually gave into pressure from Alameda County and shuttered the plant.If the factory does reopen today, only about 30 percent of the staff would return, according to a separate e-mail obtained by the electric car website, Electrek . In his e-mail to staff, Musk also said workers would have the option to stay home if they don't feel safe coming back to the factory.