Coronavirus

Tesla is reportedly preparing to reopen its Fremont factory despite Alameda County's coronavirus shelter-at-home order

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tesla may be getting ready to reopen its electric car plant in Fremont, as soon as today.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the announcement in an email to staff. The e-mail referenced Governor Newsom's new order allowing manufacturers in parts of the state resume operations.

What Musk didn't mention, Gov. Newsom also said counties could remain more restrictive than the state. Alameda County, where Tesla's plant is located, remains under a shelter-at-home order until the end of May.

Tesla's Fremont factory has been closed for seven weeks. Musk originally defied orders from the county and tried to remain open when the shelter-at-home order first started. He eventually gave into pressure from Alameda County and shuttered the plant.

If the factory does reopen today, only about 30 percent of the staff would return, according to a separate e-mail obtained by the electric car website, Electrek. In his e-mail to staff, Musk also said workers would have the option to stay home if they don't feel safe coming back to the factory.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfremontauto industryteslaelon muskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusauto newselectric vehiclesu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day
Contra Costa Co. offering COVID-19 testing to all residents
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Is the Bay Area ready for Phase 2? Here's what every single county says
When SF will enter Stage 2 and what's reopening
'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Parts of Bay Area to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions today
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Solano County to reopen some retail stores for Phase 2
Phase 2: CA officials reveal new reopening guidelines
Show More
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
AccuWeather forecast: Some neighborhoods hotter today, break this weekend
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
UCSF doctor treating COVID-19 patients in NYC speaks candidly about his experience
Bay Area nail salons implement new safety measures
More TOP STORIES News