Tesla laying off 229 Autopilot employees, closing San Mateo office, filing says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla is laying off 229 employees who are part of the company's Autopilot team and closing its San Mateo office, according to a California regulatory filing. The layoffs were confirmed via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The WARN Act requires employers conducting mass layoffs to issue a 60-day notice to affected workers.This comes after Twitter announced on Tuesday it is suing Tesla's CEO Elon Musk after he announced he is backing off of his April agreement to buy the company for $44 billion.