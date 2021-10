Apple to pay medical expenses for Texas employees after abortion ban, report says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly indicated his company is willing to cover out-of-state medial expenses for workers who need to travel because of the new Texas abortion law.The New York Times obtained a secret recording of Friday's employee-only discussion.The controversial law, which went into effect earlier this month, banned abortions after six weeks into pregnancy.CEO Tim Cook told workers that Apple's medical insurance would cover costs by workers who need to travel because of the abortion ban, according to the report.Cook also reportedly said that Apple will look into helping the legal battle against the abortion law.