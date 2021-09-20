Apple to pay medical expenses for Texas employees after abortion ban, report says

The New York Times obtained a secret recording of Friday's employee-only discussion.
RELATED:Justice Department asks judge to block Texas from enforcing abortion law
The controversial law, which went into effect earlier this month, banned abortions after six weeks into pregnancy.
CEO Tim Cook told workers that Apple's medical insurance would cover costs by workers who need to travel because of the abortion ban, according to the report.
RELATED:With Texas abortion ban in effect, focus turns to medication abortion
Cook also reportedly said that Apple will look into helping the legal battle against the abortion law.
RELATED:Texas abortion law spurs what some are calling 'Underground Railroad to Reproductive Freedom'