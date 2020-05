FORT WORTH, Texas -- Authorities in north Texas are searching for a man seen on surveillance video setting fire to a hotel clerk.It happened Sunday night in Fort Worth. Hotel management told KXAS-TV the man demanded the facility's guest list before lighting the fire.The clerk suffered minor injuries and was expected to recover.The suspect, described as a white man in a teal T-shirt, took off in a white 4-door car, believed to be a Honda Accord with a sunroof and rear spoiler.A Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman called the incident "absolutely horrific" on the agency's Facebook page.