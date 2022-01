SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you park in San Francisco, a new program could save you a lot of money.Sign up for the "Text Before Tow" program and you'll be notified if your vehicle is about to be towed.It's only for certain categories like blocked driveways and construction zones... not for yellow or white zones or peak-hour tow away lanes.You'll still get a parking ticket, and there's no guarantee you won't be towed.You have to get to your car before it's hooked up to the truck.