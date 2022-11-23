Some of the worst traffic in the country expected on I-80 Wednesday. Here's when to avoid the roads

The section of I-80 near Berkeley is expected to see up to an 80% increase from typical traffic Wednesday afternoon.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, is often one of the busiest travel days of the year.

AAA is expecting an 8% increase in air travel and a slight increase in road travel this Thanksgiving week in comparison to last year. That puts us at 98% of pre-pandemic levels.

The section of Interstate 80 near Berkeley is expected to be one of the busiest traveled roads in the country on Wednesday afternoon.

"Specifically tried to get out before that and be home these next few days and avoid traveling then," said Trent Francis who lives in the Lake Tahoe area but is traveling home to Marin County.

I-80 from where the Bay Bridge touches down in the East Bay to San Pablo Dam Road will likely see an 80% increase from typical traffic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to AAA.

"I had classes yesterday but nothing important today so I was able to leave a day early which was definitely nice cause I know tomorrow is going to be busy," said Eric Wasserman who left Eugene, Oregon Tuesday morning. He's also headed to Marin County.

Rey Sierra and his family left Oregon earlier too. His 100-year-old dad is waiting for them.

"We coming from Portland, Oregon, headed to Hayward to visit family, yeah it's been a long trip," said Sierra.

Long for adults though is sometimes even longer for kids.

"How's the ride been? Has it gone fast or slow?" ABC7 News asked a child who gave the quick response, "Slow!"

The Lund family was in route to SFO from Elko, Nevada.

"I'm just headed to the airport international departure. Taking my wife and youngest son going to the Philippines," said Jeff Lund.

The other kids will then get back in the car with him and head back to Nevada in time to be with family for Thanksgiving.

"I get bored all the time if I don't do anything," said young David Lund. Lund told ABC7 News that video games including Mario Brothers and Minecraft keep him busy.

And as busy as it may have been at times Tuesday, it's nothing compared to what's expected in the coming days.

"I used to like driving more than I do now, getting older I guess," said Jeff Lund.

"It's easy to go back for my mom's cooking. Good excuse," said Francis.

If you're looking to beat the traffic, AAA recommends hitting the roads in the morning Wednesday and Thursday and not traveling between 4 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

