Cannabis-infused fruit chews found mixed in with candy distributed at East Bay school event

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Cannabis-infused fruit chews were found mixed in with students' candy from an Alameda elementary school event.

At least one child ate the candy from Amelia Earhart Elementary.

The district notified families to look out for Kiva Lost Farm chews, which are marked as cannabis-infused.

Three families have reported finding them.

Police are looking into the incident, and warn that THC-infused candies can closely resemble popular name brand sweets.

