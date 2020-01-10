Meghan Markle

LOOKBACK: Meghan and Harry not the 1st Royals drawn to North America -- Princess Margaret's 1965 trip to SF

By Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle made international headlines when they said they wanted to split time between North America and the United Kingdom. As featured in the Netflix show "The Crown," they weren't the first Royals to want to escape.

Princess Margaret, the late sister of Queen Elizabeth II, took San Francisco by storm in 1965.

The princess and her husband arrived in San Francisco with an entourage of 16 and were greeted by then Mayor John Shelley and his family.

RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'step back' from royal duties. What now?

Hundreds of fans gathered at San Francisco International Airport and along San Francisco streets to greet the princess. Among the celebrities to meet the princess were San Francisco native Carol Channing, in town for a production of "Hello Dolly."

The princess stopped by the San Francisco Press Club to receive an award and give an unheard of Royal press conference.

RELATED: Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William in new documentary

"I've longed to come to this country for ages," the princess said, "and I am thrilled that it has become a reality."

EMBED More News Videos

Princess Margaret arrives at San Francisco International airport to be greeted by local dignitaries in 1965.



"We are delighted that our visit should start here in your beautiful city of San Francisco," she added.

The visit included a trip to Monterey and UC Berkeley, catching a ride on a cable car, taking in a visit to Coit Tower, and a Mass at Grace Cathedral before heading to Los Angeles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscouc berkeleylos angelesroyalssocietyroyal familyprince harryenglandlookbackmeghan markleu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEGHAN MARKLE
Harry, Meghan celebrate Archie's 1st birthday with charity video
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Meghan Markle talks narrating Disneynature film 'Elephant'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deliver meals in West Hollywood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News