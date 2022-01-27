SF police link 6th death to 'The Doodler' serial killer from 1970s, increase reward to $200,000

MORE: 'The Doodler': San Francisco police release sketch of suspect in 1970's cold case murders
Police say the man targeted the gay community in the 1970s.
The first death linked to The Doodler was a man who was killed 47 years ago this Thursday. Five murders in the Golden Gate Park area of San Francisco were linked to The Doodler.
Police have also now linked a sixth death to the suspect, identified as Warren Andrews. Andrews was the victim of an assault and battery at Land's End, police say. He was found unconscious and never regained consciousness, dying about seven weeks later, according to SFPD.
The nickname "The Doodler" came from a surviving victim, who told police the suspect was "doodling" on a napkin while talking to him in a diner.
