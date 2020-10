SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "The Great Food Truck Race" is filming in San Francisco on Monday.The Seoul Sausage truck is inviting everyone to come out to support as they try to advance to the next round.According to their Instagram , they'll be filming at 34 Ellis Street, near Union Square, until 6 p.m.The winner of the "Great Food Truck Race" will take home $50,000.The show is hosted by Bay Area chef Tyler Florence, who owns San Francisco's Wayfare Tavern.