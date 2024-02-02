  • Watch Now

Popular Oakland LGBTQ+ bar closing, says landlord won't renew lease

KGO logo
Friday, February 2, 2024 1:48AM
Another Oakland business says it's shuttering. The Port Bar, a gay bar on Broadway in downtown Oakland, says its landlord will not renew its lease.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another Oakland business says it's shuttering. The Port Bar, a gay bar on Broadway in downtown Oakland, says its landlord will not renew its lease.

Bar owners say the landlord is demanding they stop holding Queer programming.

The landlord has not responded to ABC7's requests for comment.

MORE: Denny's latest Oakland restaurant closing due to crime in area near airport

The bar also cites an increase in crime and decrease in foot traffic as challenges.

Owners say they do plan to reopen, possibly at another location.

