THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks endures fire evacuations after mass shooting

ASH IN THE SKY: It has been incredibly hard for the community to come together and grieve Wednesday's mass shooting as fire evacuations have now forced some in the area to leave their homes. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
The fires burning in Southern California are affecting first responders and mourners in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where a mass shooting took place at a bar on Wednesday night.

It has been incredibly hard for this community to come together and grieve as evacuations have forced some in the area to leave their homes.

Authorities are still searching for a motive in the shooting, which left 13 dead including the shooter, 28-year-old Marine veteran Ian David Long.

