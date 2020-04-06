Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: Santa Rosa's Safari West takes extra precautions after NYC zoo's tiger tests positive for COVID-19

By J.R. Stone
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Those from Safari West are taking extra precautions in light of the tiger that has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoon in New York City.

RELATED: Tiger at Bronx Zoo in New York City tests positive for coronavirus

"Immediately when we heard what happened at the Bronx zoo we have pulled our keepers aside and let them know that there are going to be a little bit of changes," says Nikki Smith of Safari West.

Starting Monday all animal keepers will be wearing masks with filters in them. Safari West doesn't have tigers like the Bronx Zoo, but the wildlife preserve has nearly 1,000 other animals.

RELATED: Bay Area animal shelters urge pet owners to prepare emergency plan amid COVID-19 crisis

Smith says they are well aware of zoonotic diseases or those spread from humans to animals and vice versa. Traditionally those include certain flu types, infection types, and many other diseases.

Smith says all of the animals are a concern for them but certain groups more than others, "definitely our primates and our carnivores we have cheetahs, hyenas, foxes, lots of different species that can be potentially exposed to any of the things that humans can get.

In addition to the masks employees are also using gloves when feeding, spraying sanitizer on handles and doors when entering and exiting habitats, and using foot bath stations when going into or coming out of those areas. All of this in an effort to avoid the spread of a virus like COVID-19.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta rosazoosafarianimals in perilcoronavirus californiacoronavirusbronx zooanimals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
A tale of two Bay Area animal shelters
Bay Area animal shelters urge pet owners to have emergency plan amid COVID-19 crisis
Are our pets happy now we're home all the time? We asked experts
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News